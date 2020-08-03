Virtual Wine Tasting Votes for Best - and Worst - Celebrity Rosé

Leading Wine Expert Mark Oldman Hosts First Virtual Wine Competition of Celebrity Wines

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Bon Jovi, Sarah Jessica Parker, and John Legend, hold on to your corkscrews: your wines are set to come under scrutiny in the first-ever virtual competition of celebrity wines.

Tomorrow, August 4th, award-winning wine author and speaker Mark Oldman will host the "Celebrity Rosé Deathmatch," in which hundreds of attendees will learn how to evaluate wine and then taste and vote on the rosés produced by Brad Pitt, John Legend, Francis Ford Coppola, Sarah Jessica Parker, Mary J. Blige, Jon Bon Jovi, and Post Malone.

Hailed as the "must-see virtual event of the summer" by WGN Radio, the free event has already attracted nearly 400 registrants across the country, many of whom are building rosé tasting parties around the seven wines presented online.

"With the ever expanding number of celebrity wines crowding the shelves, we are finally going to get to the bottom of which celebrity rosés make the vinous A-list and which are better suited to the spit bucket," said Oldman, who won the IACP "Best Drinks Book" Award for his book, How to Drink Like a Billionaire (Simon & Schuster).

Next, on August 11th, Oldman hosts "Mind of a Wine Fraudster" with Peter Hellman, author of the award-winning In Vino Duplicitas. They will discuss Hellman's research into the motivations behind the crimes of notorious wine counterfeiter Rudy Kurniawan.

On August 18th, Oldman hosts a "Celebrity White Wine Showdown" in which the white wines of Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Dave Matthews, Sting, Lisa Vanderpump, and Zac Brown will battle it out for supremacy.

All of these virtual tastings are free to those who register:

https://www.markoldman.com/virtual-wine-tastings-mark-oldman/

Oldman is also highly in-demand for virtual corporate wine events for clients such as Credit Suisse, Estee Lauder, Amazon.com, and several other Fortune 1000 firms.

