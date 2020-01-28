TRF's New York Restaurants Recognized by The Michelin Guide 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo Restaurants Factory Inc. (TRF), the multi-million-dollar acclaimed restaurant group that manages over 60 restaurants in and outside of Japan, was recognized in The Michelin Guide 2020 for their successful N.Y. establishments: MIFUNE New York, sushi AMANE and Toriko NY.

Founded in 2003, TRF is overseen by CEO Hitoshi Watanabe, known for bringing "Japan Quality" to the N.Y. dining scene, placing heavy emphasis on Japanese values including craftsmanship, sharpened aesthetics and exceptional hospitality. He created high-end Washoku restaurants with Onzoushi Kiyoyasutei, Ginkuma Saryo and Onzoushi Matsurokuya. He also opened TRF's two main brands, Toriko and Nurukan Sato, which have brought the company rapid growth.

Over the last three years, TRF has seen strong financial results, doubling their sales with over $45 million in gross profit with TRF's flagship restaurants outputting a profit margin of 15% and 8% across all restaurant locations. Watanabe and TRF continue to establish themselves as a significant force in the restaurant industry, continuously experimenting with innovative ideas. The team plans to expand the brands to all major U.S. and European cities, and financial hub cities in Asia and the Middle East in the future.

"Our aim is to expand globally while working with overseas business partners. World-famous Japanese restaurants are what they are due to their partnership with overseas investors," commented Hitoshi Watanabe. "Nowadays, Japanese restaurants targeting the affluent classes are very popular. However, the Japanese restaurant market abroad is dominated by U.S. and foreign owned companies, while Japanese companies like us have yet to take root. Our goal now is to penetrate the overseas market with interested foreign partners."

TRF's N.Y. Properties:

sushi AMANE and MIFUNE New York were opened by Watanabe in 2017 simultaneously. sushi AMANE, which received a Michelin star after it opened and has held it for the last three consecutive years, is a nine-seat omakase helmed by Executive Chef Shion Uino. A Sushi savant, Uino came to N.Y. from world-renowned and three Michelin-starred Sushi Saito in Japan. He became Chef Takashi Saito's apprentice at 18 and was quickly placed in charge of the nigiri sushi at the second counter, directly under Saito. After eight and a half years at Sushi Saito, he was recruited by TRF for the executive chef position at sushi AMANE.

MIFUNE New York, recognized with a Michelin Plate, is the Japanese restaurant that features Washoku cuisine in Midtown Manhattan. The restaurant is overseen by Executive Chefs Yuu Shimano, previously of two Michelin-starred La Villa des Lys in Cannes and Chef de Partie of Meats and Sauces at the eponymous three Michelin-starred Guy Savoy in Paris, and Tomohiro Urata, previously the Chef de Partie of Fish and Appetizers at two Michelin-starred La Relais de la Poste in Magescq, three Michelin-starred Régis & Jacques Marcon in Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid and three Michelin-starred Maison Troisgros in Roanne. The chefs work in tandem, captaining the kitchen to craft flavorful and ever-changing dishes, spotlighting the finest seasonal ingredients.

Toriko NY, recognized with a Michelin Plate, is the first U.S. location of the premium yakitori meets world wines concept, which opened in August 2018. Toriko has nine locations in Japan and is widely popular among the community. There, chefs carefully grill each skewer with expert precision and superior skills. Everything must be exact, from how to properly skewer the meat, the skewering order, the length of time each side of the chicken is grilled, and the applications of the four sauces and three salts used during the grilling process. Every skewer served showcases what defines "Japanese Quality."

Learn more about Tokyo Restaurants Factory Inc. here: http://www.tokyo-rf.com/en/

Press Contact:

Maria Benvenuti & Sarah Gartner

Benvenuti Public Relations

212-696-9883

benvenutipr@benvenutipr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trfs-new-york-restaurants-recognized-by-the-michelin-guide-2020-300994477.html

SOURCE Tokyo Restaurants Factory Inc. (TRF)