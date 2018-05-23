Teamster Power Amps Up During Unfair Labor Practice Strike

CHICAGO, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Following an incredibly successful start to the unfair labor practice strike, Teamsters Local 727 delivery drivers employed by The American Bottling Company, a subsidiary of Dr. Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS), are gearing up for a second day on the strike line. Since 3:00 a.m. yesterday, more than 150 delivery drivers have been positioned outside of the company's Northlake (401 N. Railroad Ave.) and Harvey (1230 171st St.) facilities in protest its rampant disregard for federal labor law.

Prior to the strike, the Union filed six separate unfair labor practice charges against the company as a result of management's unlawful conduct, including threatening and intimidating workers and bargaining in bad faith throughout more than a dozen contract negotiation meetings. Since the unfair labor practice strike has begun, the community has voiced and shown its clear support of the drivers. With the support of the community and fellow Union brothers and sisters, Dr. Pepper drivers are standing strong and preparing for a long fight.

The Union believes the company has committed another unfair labor practice by taking the unprecedented action of hiring armed guards to patrol and intimidate our members. The Union filed a new unfair labor practice charge over this action earlier today.

"Our sincerest thanks to the community members and fellow union members who have come out to show their support for these hardworking men and women. I'd also like to thank those individuals and organizations who have shown their solidarity with these delivery drivers by honoring our picket lines and refusing to cross," said John Coli Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727. "In the coming days, we will be increasing our efforts to inform the public of Dr. Pepper's shameful behavior with banner drops throughout the Chicagoland area, lawful ambulatory picketing, and hand-billing. This fight is far from over and, with the power of the Teamsters behind them, our members are standing strong."

Local 727 has issued a call to the public to unite behind these drivers and stand up to this soda giant bully by boycotting products made and distributed by The American Bottling Company and its parent organization, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, including Dr. Pepper, Snapple, 7-Up, Crush, Canada Dry, A&W, and many other beverage brands.

Dr. Pepper

Snapple

7-Up

Crush

Canada Dry

A&W

Squirt

Sunkist

RC Cola

Vita Coco

Motts Apple Juice

Schweppes

Bai

Fiji

Core

Diet Rite

Deja Blue

Margaritaville Margarita mix

Hawaiian Punch

Hires

Stewarts

Vernors

IBC

Mr. & Mrs. T

Nantucket Nectars

Orangina

Penafiel

Reallemon

Reallime

Rose's

Straight up tea

Sun Drop

Yoohoo

Body Armor

Fruit2O

High Brew Coffee

Hydrate Energy Water

Neoro

Clamato

Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area.

PRESS AVAILABILITY at Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, 401 N. Railroad Ave. in Northlake.

