TAZO Encourages Exploration with Launch of Camp TAZO: Zen in Partnership with The RZA

Overnight Retreat for Creators Will Unlock a Journey Towards Mental and Creative Enlightenment



ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TAZO tea announces the return of the second Camp TAZO, an overnight experience rooted in the brand's longstanding spirit of inspiring exploration and discovery. TAZO has partnered with legendary artist Robert Fitzgerald Diggs – best known as The RZA – to act as the guide for Camp TAZO: Zen in February 2020, where he will return to his own roots on Staten Island, NY and lead aspiring creators through inspirational workshops and activities to help harness their creativity and unlock new hidden potential.

"TAZO has a rich history of pushing the boundaries through unexpected flavors and inspiring others to quest for adventure. Yet the reality is today's hustle-driven culture is a drain on creativity, and instead of pursuing the passions they truly care about, people feel confined by the pressures of their day-to-day routine," said Laraine Miller, Senior Director, U.S. Tea at Unilever. "The launch of Camp TAZO: Zen continues our commitment to creating the antidote to monotony and distraction, curating an inclusive community where people have the opportunity to re-claim their time to discover new passions and ideas with purpose, be challenged by none other than themselves, and of course, explore with some tea."

The RZA, also known as the Abbott to hip-hop group The Wu-Tang Clan, has embodied a sense of Zen and mindfulness throughout his career as a producer and hip-hop artist. Camp TAZO: Zen will be an exciting opportunity for creators to join The RZA for an immersive, two-day experience, where, using his own wisdom, he will help guide them through a series of activities to free their minds, conquer doubts and seek the creative potential that exists within them. For a glimpse into what to expect from the Camp TAZO: Zen experience, visit www.CampTAZO.com.

"It takes focus to actively achieve Zen in your life, but it's a meaningful way to chase the creative passions that can be fulfilling, beyond the daily hustle and grind that can overcome us," said The RZA. "Working with TAZO, I feel fortunate to return home and provide a means for other creators to come together and venture into the depths of their own minds to discover new creative truths."

TAZO invites aspiring creatives who seek a new opportunity for exploration to submit a video application at www.CampTAZO.com for the chance to participate in Camp TAZO: Zen. Fans can also join the conversation using #CampTAZO on Instagram and follow along for campaign updates on Facebook and Twitter.

Visit TAZO.com today to learn more about the brand's unique tea blends, including Zen, and where to purchase.

About TAZO

Founded in 1994 by Steven Smith, TAZO is a brand with a rich history of pushing taste and blend boundaries in the specialty tea segment. Carefully crafted with the most delicious tea leaves, spices and botanicals, TAZO's portfolio includes hot and iced tea, concentrates, k-cup pods, bottled tea and tea bags. For more information, including where to purchase, please visit TAZO.com.

