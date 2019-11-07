Stock Up On Stock Ale: The Next Bulleit Barrel-Aged Beer From The Guinness Open Gate Brewery In Baltimore

Guinness Stock Ale Aged in Bulleit Bourbon Barrels Hits Shelves Across the Country Next Friday, November 15th for a Limited Time



BALTIMORE, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since its gates officially opened in 2018, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore has made it clear that, in addition to brewing everything from IPAs to sours to stouts, a particular focus was going to be placed on barrel-aged beers. Continuing to make good on that promise, Guinness today announces its second nationally available barrel-aged beer: Guinness Stock Ale Aged in Bulleit Bourbon Barrels. The announcement comes on International Stout Day – a holiday near and dear to the hearts of Guinness brewers in Baltimore and Dublin alike.

A stock ale is traditionally a blend of two different beer styles. Guinness Stock Ale Aged in Bulleit Bourbon Barrels is the endgame of a Guinness Barleywine and a Guinness Imperial Stout – both brewed in Baltimore and aged in Bulleit Bourbon barrels before being blended together. The high gravity stout and malty barleywine lead to a hearty and full-bodied beer with notes of nutty chocolate, raisins, roasted barley and sweet dark fruit with an ABV of 10%. Aromas of vanilla, coffee, stone fruit and ripe berries come off of this intense and luxuriant stock ale. The best way to enjoy all of these complex flavors and aromas is to sip the beer slowly and savor it at a leisurely pace – with respect to its double digit ABV.

"One of the really cool things about brewing a stock ale is that you actually get to brew two completely separate beers with unique traits and their own identities, and then blend them together to create a beer that takes on some of both, but also has a life of its own," said Senior Brewer at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore, Sean Brennan. "When you consider all of the flavors coming from the wood of the barrels thanks to Bulleit's subtle spice and oaky richness, there's a lot of powerful influences to take note of and process in the final beer. As we say, it's one to sip."

Wooden barrels are a critical piece of Guinness history. During a span of nearly two centuries, every Guinness beer worldwide was stored and shipped in barrels. Fast forward to today; our brewers in both Baltimore and Dublin are bringing that tradition back to life, using their creativity to marry the best flavors of beer and wood.

Guinness Stock Ale Aged in Bulleit Bourbon Barrels goes on tap today at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore and can be found on shelves at specialty beer stores across the U.S. in 4-packs of 11.2oz bottles for a limited time beginning November 15th for a suggested retail price of $19.99.

Guests of all ages are always welcome to visit the Guinness Open Gate Brewery Monday through Wednesday 3:00pm to 9:00pm, Thursday 3:00pm to 10:00pm, Friday 12:00pm to 10:00pm, Saturday 11:00am to 10:00pm and Sunday 11:00am to 9:00pm and enjoy a guided tour of the brewing facility.

About Guinness

The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world. The most GUINNESS is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

