Spinning Bottles: Viña Pomal Blanco 2016

So much wine, so little time! My cell phone is filled with photos of almost every bottle that I taste but it is impossible to write about each one. Inspired by the childhood game of Spin the Bottle, instead of spinning an actual bottle and kissing the person that the bottle points at, I've opted to take a spin through my wine photos until one gives me that tingling feeling that reminds me of how delicious it was. After all, a great glass of wine is almost as good as kissing (sometimes better)!



Meet my new wine crush - Viña Pomal Blanco 2016 ($15). Chock full of personality, this charmer from Rioja is an exquisitely textured and balanced blend of the traditional varieties Viura (70%) and Malvasia (30%). As elegant and crisp as Antonio Banderas in a white linen suit, it is a supple and fresh white wine with a hint of sexy warmth and toastiness garnered from 4 months of aging in French and American oak. However, there is no overwhelming oaky taste to Viña Pomal Blanco and it retains vibrant fruit and minerality plus a hint of herbs and a seductive creaminess from time on the lees. I was honestly surprised at the $15 price tag because Viña Pomal beautifully over-delivers. A perfect match with warm summer nights, flirty conversations, seafood, salad, and mild cheeses.