Shake Up, Drink Down: The Jillbilly from Modine in Asbury Park

“Well I’m from Florida, so I explained that my Margarita has to be a little different than what he usually makes,” relayed chef Jill Meerpohl over brunch on a recent Sunday morning. We were sitting at a marble-topped table in Modine in Asbury Park, New Jersey after thoroughly enjoying Meerpohl’s plates of biscuits, grits with eggs, bacon, and beignets—not to mention the awesome offerings from the bar. She recounted the evening shortly after they opened at the very end of 2017 when the staff were bonding behind the bar, and she asked bartender James Ramirez to shake her up something special.

“I loved it, and he named the drink after me” she said as a shy smile spread across her face. We think you will, too.

Jillbilly | James Ramirez, Modine

2 oz. Espolon Reposado

1 oz. Aperol

1 oz. Lime Juice

.5 oz. 2:1 Agave Syrup

Mezcal Vida Rinse

Rinse chilled rocks glass with splash of Mezcal Vida. Combine all ingredients in shaker tin, shake and double strain into glass. Top with ice. Garnish with grapefruit half moon in the glass and a lime wedge affixed to the rim.