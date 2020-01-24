Premium Blend's CEO, Gino Santos joins Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

MIAMI, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gino Santos, president of AMN Distributors, the parent company of Premium Blend, a low alcohol by volume liquor distributor, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Gino was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Gino Santos into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council.

"Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Gino Santos has been driving Premium Blend successfully for over 30 years pioneering in the wine-based liquor industry that is so in vogue today.

An outstanding member of the Miami community Gino was honored recently with the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award by Stetson University. In his alma mater, Gino established the Orestes Santos Music Scholarship awarded to Hispanic students residing in Miami Dade or Broward counties, who are accepted by the institution and are enrolled as music majors. The scholarship serves as a bridge to cover expenses the student may have that are not covered by other financial grants.

Premium Blend has funded nearly 140 scholarships totaling $950,000 since 2017 in scholarship money through the Step Up for Students Scholarship program. As a proud member of the Miami community Santos' commitment to education and children is truly admirable.

As an accepted member of the Council, Gino has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence.

"I am extremely excited to join the Forbes Business Council. I look forward to sharing experiences, best practices and valuable information with fellow members," expressed Gino Santos.

