Poland Spring Aims to Advance Maine's Carbon Emission Reduction Goals with Proposed Solar Energy Project at Hollis Factory

HOLLIS, Maine, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Waters North America today announced its intention to construct a 10-megawatt AC (12.97-megawatt DC) renewable energy project at its Poland Spring bottling plant in Hollis, Maine. This proposed solar energy installation, currently in the permit application process, will supply enough clean electricity to meet approximately 20-25% of the current energy needs of the facility.

Once completed, the proposed solar project would occupy 47 acres of land, making it one of the largest contiguous solar arrays in Maine. The annual greenhouse gas emission reductions resulting from this project is estimated to be the equivalent to removing more than 2,500 passenger vehicles from the road every year* or producing enough renewable electricity annually to power the equivalent of 1,998 homes, which is greater than the number of homes in the Town of Hollis.† "At Poland Spring, we have a well-established track record of managing Maine's water resources responsibly and sustainably for the long term." said Cameron Lorrain, Nestlé Waters North America Northeast Regional Technical & Production Director. "With this project, we are planning to go further and are proud to align with the greenhouse gas emission reduction goals championed by Governor Janet Mills and recently codified in Maine law.‡"

The project developer is EnterSolar (of New York), a recognized leader in commercial solar installation. The civil engineers are Sevee & Maher Engineers (of Cumberland, ME), who have deep experience in solar projects in Maine.

Depending on timing for permits from both the Town of Hollis and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, the proposed groundbreaking could begin as soon as April 2021, with project completion projected for Spring 2022.

About Poland Spring

Established in 1845, Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water has invested in Maine and created jobs using an abundant, renewable resource. The brand, part of Nestlé Waters North America, operates three Maine bottling plants in Poland, Hollis and Kingfield. Additionally, Poland Spring maintains spring sources in Fryeburg, Dallas Plantation, Poland, Pierce Pond Township, Kingfield, Denmark, Hollis, Lincoln, and Rumford, Maine. Poland Spring also:

Employs nearly 900 full-time and seasonal workers across the state, contributing nearly $49 million to the economy in annual payroll;

to the economy in annual payroll; Spends over $135 million annually on goods and services from other Maine employers;

annually on goods and services from other employers; Invested over $9 million in community giving over the last decade support schools, local non-profits, fire and rescue teams, environmental conservation, and many other local and statewide causes.







* According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator. † According to the 2010 U.S. Census. ‡ "Under Governor Mills' leadership, Maine has set statutory goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and at least 80 percent by 2050. She has also signed legislation to increase Maine's Renewable Portfolio Standard to 80 percent by 2030 and set a goal of 100 percent by 2050." 9/19/19 press release: Mills Administration Announces Maine Climate Council Membership, 38 M.R.S. § 576-A.

