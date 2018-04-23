OmniActive To Feature New EU-Focused Prototypes At Vitafoods

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To show off the versatility of its ingredients, OmniActive will feature several new prototypes for the European and global market at this year's Vitafoods taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, from 15-17 May 2018. Attendees are encouraged to stop by stall H60 to sample some of these tasty nutritional treats, including deliciously flavored stick packs and gummies.

"Today, consumers are looking at functional products to deliver the same dose and benefits as their traditional supplement counterparts. Non-pill formats such as beverages and bars account for a third of the dietary supplement market today at ~$13 billion, with the gummy market worth nearly $4 billion," said Becky Wright, Innovation Marketing Manager at OmniActive Health Technologies. "Together with various formulation partners, we have been able to expand the versatility of some of our key ingredients like Lutemax 2020 and UltraSOL Curcumin and apply them to various prototypes to give customers solutions and opportunities in the functional food and beverage markets."

OmniActive will also be showcasing its full portfolio of ingredients at stall H60. Representatives from the Nutritional Innovations & Solutions team will be discussing OmniActive's portfolio of scientifically-validated, branded ingredients including the Lutemax and OmniXan ranges of macular carotenoid ingredients as well as UltraSOL Curcumin, and Capsimax. Presenting its portfolio of authenticated and standardized natural extracts (which Omni acquired as a part of its Indfrag acquisition), the Specialty Botanicals & Extracts (SBE) team will be on site to discuss its wide range of offerings, including standard and organic green coffee, garcinia cambogia and ashwagandha extracts, as well as extracts of natural caffeine, boswellia, gymnema, banaba, curcumin and moringa leaf powder extracts. The SBE team will also be discussing the launch of its focused ingredient categories—Xtracs, Olixrs and Ogments. For more information on these categories, please see this informational video.

To schedule a meeting at Vitafoods, contact Sara Zoet at s.zoet@omniactives.com.

