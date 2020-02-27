Moshi Yuzu Sparkling Drink Launch

New Craft Beverage Brand Fizzes and Refreshes with Yuzu Sparkling Drink Line

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moshi, a new craft soda brand, is proud to announce the launch of their Yuzu Sparkling Drink line exclusively distributed by Brooklyn Food & Beverage, LLC. This new line highlights yuzu, the uniquely aromatic Japanese citrus, in a fizzy and refreshing ready-to-drink sparkling beverage. Moshi Yuzu Sparkling includes 4 SKU's: Yuzu Original, Yuzu Shiso-Apple, Yuzu White Peach, and a Yuzu Sparkling Water.

Native to Japan, the Yuzu fruit must be harvested immediately after ripening, making it a delicacy that is tricky to grow but incredibly rewarding for its flavor and aroma. Yuzu juice is an essential ingredient in Japanese ponzu sauce, while its zest is frequently used for garnishing and flavoring. The fruit contains 3 times more vitamin C than lemons and is extremely rich in essential oils.

Priced at $2.99 per bottle, Moshi's Sparkling Yuzu Drink line is all-natural and made with filtered water, cane sugar, and yuzu juice imported directly from Japan. It is vegan, gluten-free, OU Kosher certified without any artificial preservatives or coloring. Currently available in 12 oz. glass bottles for distribution in 12 pack cases.

About Brooklyn Food & Beverage:

Brooklyn Food & Beverage is a Bushwick, Brooklyn-based manufacturer and distributor, bringing you world-class, craft beverages. Our mission is to source ingredients from their top growing regions, sharing our craft products made with all-natural ingredients you can trust.

The current Brooklyn Food & Beverage portfolio includes Brooklyn Crafted, Bruce Cost Ginger Ale, and Moshi, offering consumers a wide variety of craft beverages enjoyed perfectly on their own or mixed in cocktails.

About Moshi:

Moshi is a brand of sparkling drinks that highlight unique and rare citrus flavors from around the globe. With consumers and excellent taste at top of mind, Moshi only sources high-quality, all-natural ingredients to use in its products. The brand name is a Japanese translation for "if; supposing; full of possibilities", which captures the novel and charming profiles of its beverage offerings.

The brand currently offers a distinct line of yuzu sparkling drinks made with 100% yuzu juice imported from Japan packaged in 12 oz. glass bottles. Moshi Yuzu Sparkling includes 4 SKU's: Yuzu Original, Yuzu Shiso-Apple, Yuzu White Peach, and a Yuzu Sparkling Water.

