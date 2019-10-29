LIFEAID® Launches Northern California Advertising and Retail Marketing Campaign with Pro-Basketball Star

LIFEAID Beverage Co.® signs Golden State Warrior star Kevon Looney



SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FITAID®, one of the most popular items in the LIFEAID Beverage Co. portfolio, has long been a favorite of professional athletes in football, baseball and basketball. And it's one of basketball's rising stars that LIFEAID selected as a partner for upcoming Northern California retail marketing campaigns: Kevon Looney of the Golden State Warriors. The endorsement agreement was confirmed today by LIFEAID co-founder and president Aaron Hinde.

Looney will appear on billboards through Northern California, and will also be featured in digital advertising and social media campaigns. The brand's social media platforms will also support regular prize and giveaway programs tied retailers and also offered directly from the brand.

"I've personally been rooting for Kevon since he first played for the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2016, right here in our backyard," says Hinde, a proud lifelong resident of Santa Cruz, California, which is also home to LIFEAID's headquarters. "While Kevon may currently be injured, what isn't damaged is his ability to inspire as a gifted, versatile athlete with a long future ahead in pro basketball. We're excited to help build one another's brands."

Standing six-foot-nine, basketball player Kevon Looney is known for his versatile athleticism, playing both power forward and center for the Warriors. His ability to guard all five positions is reflected in his jersey number "5." Looney re-signed with the Warriors in July 2019, in a three-year extension. Warriors' coach Steve Kerr called Looney a "foundational piece" for the team.

"Kevon is a disciplined, dedicated athlete who appreciates the impact of proper nutrition. These are core values for the LIFEAID brand," says Hinde.

"I'm proud to be working with LIFEAID. The brand is focused on clean and functional ingredients. Recovery is a major part of being an athlete, FITAID helps meet the demands of that critical part of my game. Also, I'm following the paleo diet so I can drink it as part of my everyday routine," says Looney.

About LIFEAID Beverage Co.®

With a focus on great-tasting, wellness-enhancing and solutions-driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among health- and performance-conscious consumers. LIFEAID offers a range of "vitamins you'll actually enjoy drinking" including: FITAID, FOCUSAID, PARTYAID, IMMUNITIYAID, LIFEAID, GOLFERAID and the newly launched Keto-friendly FITAID ZERO and FITAID RX ZERO. The FITAID line is currently the #1 Post-Workout Recovery Drink in America as well as the Official Sponsor of the U.S. Spartan Race Series. Visit lifeaidbevco.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Cari McHugh

press@lifeaidbevco.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifeaid-launches-northern-california-advertising-and-retail-marketing-campaign-with-pro-basketball-star-300947446.html

SOURCE LIFEAID Beverage Co.