Leinenkugel's Introduces Spritzen, The First-Ever "Beer With A Splash Of Seltzer", Nationwide

Spritzen retains the crisp taste of beer with fewer calories than leading alcoholic seltzers

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company introduces its new trio of beers with a splash of seltzer, Leinenkugel's Spritzen, available nationwide. Spritzen marks the brewer's first new national release in three years and will be available in three refreshing flavors: Grapefruit, Raspberry Lemon and Pineapple Strawberry.

Set to appear on shelves this week, Spritzen features a crisp and effervescent beer-forward taste with the clean finish and subtle fruit flavors of a seltzer. The new beers also boast a low 93 calories, less than leading hard seltzers, and no sugar and no artificial ingredients.

"There are plenty of beers on the market and a variety of seltzers entering the category, but nobody is offering the best of both worlds except us," said Katie Leinenkugel, Leinenkugel's Brand Strategy and Engagement Lead, and sixth-generation family member. "Spritzen is the refreshing intersection between beer's timeless taste and the modern rise of seltzers. We know that drinkers enjoy seltzer's better-for-you qualities but miss the taste of beer, and Spritzen is the perfect option to fill that need."

Spritzen will be available in three different packs nationwide: a 12pk featuring all three flavors, a 6pk featuring Raspberry Lemon and Pineapple Strawberry, and a 6pk featuring only Grapefruit.

"The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company has been brewing for 153 years and has never brewed anything like Spritzen," said Dick Leinenkugel, president of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company and fifth-generation family member. "Leinenkugel's has always prided itself on pairing German tradition with American innovation, and Spritzen is a fine example of that. For those who love our Shandies, these beers are direct descendants with a lighter, and even more refreshing spin."

The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company is part of Molson Coors' Tenth and Blake craft division. Founded in 1867 by Jacob Leinenkugel and acquired by Miller Brewing Company in 1988, the brewery has the luxury of remaining autonomous and family-run in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin while tapping into the resources, talent and scale of Molson Coors to distribute nationally.

To support the launch, the brand will also be educating consumers on Spritzen through various mediums with creative campaigns across TV, digital, social media, retail and radio. Consumers may also see their favorite influencers giving Spritzen a first-try on their channels or attending the launch party at the Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls.

To learn more about Leinenkugel's, Spritzen and upcoming events, please visit www.leinie.com, Facebook.com/Leinenkugels or @Leinenkugels on Instagram and Twitter.

