What Are Shell Beans And What's The Best Way To Store Them?

Shell beans, shelled beans, shelling beans — no matter what you want to call them, these beans are a terrific addition to your home-cooked menu. They get their name from the fact that they are grown in (and, in the case of fresh shell beans, usually sold in) pods or "shells" that must be removed before eating. Unlike green beans, for instance, whose outer casings are just as delicious (if not more so) than the beans within, shell bean pods don't taste great. The beans inside, though, are quite scrumptious.

In this article, we will be spilling the beans on this delicious, versatile type of legume so that you can not only choose the beans that would work best for your meal, but so you will also know how to shell and prep them for cooking. We will let you know how to store them too, as this is something that can be a little tricky. While dried shell beans can be stored very easily and for a year or more based on their packaging, fresh ones must be kept in the fridge and don't last long. Intrigued? Let's break through those shells and learn more about these beans!