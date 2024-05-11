The Canned Refried Bean Upgrade You Already Have In Your Pantry

Refried beans are a deliciously smooth, protein-packed side that you can slather on tacos, pair with enchiladas, or serve alongside virtually any Mexican or Tex-Mex main dish. But how do you make your refried beans restaurant quality when the canned variety can often leave something to be desired? What canned refried beans lack in flavor, they make up for with convenience. All you have to do is add one special ingredient to bring out the savoriness in refried beans, and you likely already have it in your pantry.

Any broth or stock can easily elevate canned refried beans, and you only need a little bit to pack in a wallop of flavor. It's not out of the ordinary either, as it's common to add water or stock to most refried bean recipes. Whether you have a carton of liquid stock or a bouillon cube handy, either choice works for upgrading canned refried beans, imbuing them with a more savory, well-rounded flavor.