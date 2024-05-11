The Best Way To Reheat Cheese Fondue For A Silky Smooth Result

It's no secret that wine and cheese are a match made in heaven, with the creamy, rich flavor of the snack perfectly balancing the tasting notes and alcohol content in your drink. Now, while you can stick to creating classic wine and cheese pairings, another way to enjoy these foods in tandem is to make cheese fondue. Cheese fondue is the best of both worlds — a boozy, creamy sauce, perfect for dipping bread, veggies, and other charcuterie board staples.

The only caveat is that fondues can be large, meaning you may not get through the whole thing in one sitting. While charcuterie boards can be packed into baggies and containers to be taken out and eaten later, if you've got leftover fondue, you'll have to reheat it to keep enjoying it.

After a day or two, your fondue may harden, looking more like solid cheese than the gooey, molten mass you're used to. To reheat it and get a smooth, silky dipping sauce, the best way is to use a bain marine, also known as a double boiler.