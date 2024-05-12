The Case For Giving Your Kitchen A Full Nightly Shutdown

Picture this: the candles are lit, the wine is poured, and the plates of homemade pasta sit atop your dining table. Espresso beans and homemade vanilla ice cream await their transformation into affogatos. Once you've finished this restaurant-worthy dinner and dessert, you throw it all in the sink and kiss the night goodbye, right? As tempting as it is to leave a kitchen mess overnight, a full-fledged nightly shutdown can improve your morning and mental health while lowering your electricity bill and keeping pests at bay.

Leftover food and dirty plates are a nightclub for pests. From cockroaches to rats, many common household pests are most active at night. When you leave food out or crusted onto plates overnight, you're inviting creepy crawlers into your kitchen space and providing them with nutrients they need to grow and reproduce — no thanks.

But it's not just multi-legged creatures that pose a threat to your messy nighttime kitchen, it's also your electricity bill. From phone chargers to espresso machines, electric-powered items left in their socket overnight continue to use and waste energy, increasing your energy bill and your carbon footprint.

Beyond the obvious "icks," a messy kitchen can also impact your mental well-being. A 2017 study published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology found that a messy house is linked to procrastination and feelings of chaos — not exactly how you want to start your morning.