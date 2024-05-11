This Nutty Ingredient Is Key For The Creamiest Vegan Mac And Cheese

There's nothing like a hearty bowl of mac and cheese when you want to eat a comfort meal. However, if you're a vegan, you might worry that this dish is off-limits. The good news is that there's a simple ingredient you can use if you want to make an easy vegan mac and cheese alternative: cashews.

Although this might sound strange, it's actually not that uncommon. You can use cashews as a cream cheese substitute or to make a milk alternative. It's also a common pick for vegan cheese brands. When you add it to your mac and cheese, the result is a creamy and cheesy dish that's completely dairy-free. It does have a nutty touch to it, but that only adds to the unique flavor of the meal.

It's also incredibly easy to make. Just blend your cashews with water, spices, and a dash of nutritional yeast to make a rich, creamy sauce. You can also pre-soak them to help soften them further and make them easier to blend into a rich sauce. Then, pour your sauce over cooked pasta and get ready to enjoy!