An Expert Explains How To Make The Ultimate Omurice Omelet

If you want an easy way to make eggs part of dinner, a dish called omurice might be a good pick. This meal hails from Japan and is essentially an omelet wrapped around a pile of ketchup-infused fried rice or chicken fried rice. It's often served with ketchup adorning it as well. There are two different styles of the dish: split-style – called fuwatoro omurice – and classic. The former has a runny texture, and the omelet is served on top of the rice. The latter, however, is fluffy and is served by packing the rice inside the omelet.

If you've never made this dish before but are interested in trying it, Namiko Hirasawa Chen (otherwise known as Nami), the creator behind the Japanese recipe blog Just One Cookbook, spoke with Daily Meal and provided some exclusive insights into how you can make the best omurice possible, regardless of which style you want to try.

Nami says that the type of pan you use and the heat settings are crucial to getting a well-cooked and well-presented meal. She also says you'll need to pay close attention to the omelet's texture. She explains, "For a classic-style omurice, you want a custardy and creamy texture. For a split-style omurice ... the texture is more fluid and runny, so you don't cook it as long. The cooking technique for both is similar."