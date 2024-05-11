How To Turn A Pomegranate Into Its Own Little Juice Container

While some foodies believe pomegranate seeds are meant to be eaten, this seasonal fruit also makes a tasty and nutritious juice. Pomegranates are known for their bright red color and sweet and sour flavor, similar to cranberries or grapes. Furthermore, Healthline says the fruit is high in antioxidants and vitamins such as folate, vitamin C, and magnesium. If you love pomegranates for the full-bodied juice, you can try extracting it from this robust fruit without relying on prepackaged bottles from the store. Better yet, you can drink pomegranate juice straight from the fruit itself.

Grab a fresh, ripe pomegranate and gently squeeze the fruit between your hands, working around the exterior to massage the fruit at even intervals. You can also roll your pomegranate against a hard surface and apply a gentle amount of top-down pressure. This calculated squeezing should burst all the inner seeds. Beyond applying adequate force, your focus should be to avoid tearing or cracking the outer skin. Press your pomegranate hard enough to pop the seeds but not so hard that you damage the skin. If the skin tears, you'll ultimately be drinking less juice.

Now for the best part: Transforming your massaged pomegranate into a portable juice container. Once your fruit has been evenly massaged, cut a small slit in the skin, hold the fruit up to your mouth with both hands, and squeeze the juice directly into your mouth through the cut.