The Ingredient Swap You Need For An Upgraded Pasta E Fagioli

Pasta e fagioli recipes are typically packed full of hearty ingredients. In addition to pasta, you'll also find cannellini beans, tomatoes, garlic, onions, and assorted seasonings. When it comes to pasta selection, this beloved Italian soup usually calls for ditalini, which is a pasta known for its tubular design and diminutive shape. If not ditalini, smaller pasta shapes are typically recommended as a substitute. However, there is an alternative to these traditional choices that can make for an enhanced meal.

Instead of small pasta, consider using ring-like tortellini in its place. This pasta is a far cry from varieties usually associated with pasta e fagioli, as it's a lot more substantial. It also comes stuffed with a variety of tasty ingredients, such as prosciutto or ricotta cheese. While tortellini are excellent for adding new flavors, they also make pasta e fagioli a lot more filling. With this swap, you can turn a humble bowl of Italian soup into a full-fledged meal.