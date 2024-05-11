The Simple Hook Hack That Makes Kitchen Garbage Duty So Much Easier

The kind of garbage bag you use can significantly impact how easy it is to manage and handle your kitchen trash. For example, the more expensive ones are typically made out of a stronger material designed to withstand tears, and you can also get ones that feature an odor-resistant coating. But regardless of the bag's quality, there's one problem that seems to persist: Slipping. When you put in something extra heavy, the weight can often bring down the sides of the bag. Typically people use grippers to hold the sides in place, but these are essentially large rubber bands that can easily snap, leading to frequent replacements.

A much more reliable solution, popularized by TikTok cook Babs Costello, who often shares helpful tips and hacks, involves using command hooks. As shown in the viral video, by placing two command hooks on the sides of your bin, you can securely hook the drawstrings of the garbage bag onto them. This simple hack keeps the bag firmly in place, ensuring it only comes off when you're ready to remove the trash.