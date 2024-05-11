Drop A Flavor Bomb On Your Buttered Noodles With One Secret Sauce

There are two ingredients that, when combined, cross cultural boundaries in their ability to be both comforting and satisfying. The equation is simple: butter plus noodles. But part of the beauty of this formula is that it can also be a canvas for so many other easy-to-add elements, and if you want to drop a flavor bomb on your buttered noodles, look no further than fish sauce.

This tip is similar to the way oyster sauce is your key to an umami-packed sauce that will majorly upgrade basic spaghetti. And while it also contributes salt, this ingredient is famous for its umami flavor — a savory note that's fundamental to dishes like pad Thai and nam prik. No matter what pasta you prefer, luxurious butter is well-suited to coat your carbs, and thanks to its ability to carry flavor (a quality it shares with other fats like olive oil), the funky salinity of fish sauce blooms and brings aroma and major flavor to your pasta. And if buttered noodles are your culinary go-to because they're quick and easy to prepare, the beauty of this ingredient booster is that you get so much added flavor without more time or effort.