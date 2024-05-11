Do Push Pops Still Exist (And Where Can You Find Them)?

As children, many of us were told never to play with our food, which is why Push Pops were such a fun way to bend that rule. Push Pops, a type of lollipop candy that was loaded into a plastic shell, allowed you to push it up and have a lick whenever you were in need of something sweet and fruity. While most candy isn't easy to put back into the container, Push Pop's design came with a compact case complete with a lid, so you could easily retract your candy when you were not eating it and save the rest for later. This iconic candy from your past still exists today and is surprisingly still very popular.

From corner stores to big brand retailers, Push Pops are still commonly enjoyed by kids and adults alike who enjoy the taste and interactive fun that the candy provides. According to Bazooka Candy Brands, over 40 million Push Pops are sold every year worldwide. There is a wide range of Push Pop flavors still available, such as Strawberry, Raspberry, Cola, Cotton Candy, Cherry Watermelon, and more. While you may no longer be a kid asking your guardian for the fruity candy while shopping, take a second look at the candy aisle or the bottom shelves of the checkout area before you leave your local grocery store – you'll likely find the Push Pop Candy you once begged for hanging out on shelves.