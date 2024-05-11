Do Push Pops Still Exist (And Where Can You Find Them)?
As children, many of us were told never to play with our food, which is why Push Pops were such a fun way to bend that rule. Push Pops, a type of lollipop candy that was loaded into a plastic shell, allowed you to push it up and have a lick whenever you were in need of something sweet and fruity. While most candy isn't easy to put back into the container, Push Pop's design came with a compact case complete with a lid, so you could easily retract your candy when you were not eating it and save the rest for later. This iconic candy from your past still exists today and is surprisingly still very popular.
From corner stores to big brand retailers, Push Pops are still commonly enjoyed by kids and adults alike who enjoy the taste and interactive fun that the candy provides. According to Bazooka Candy Brands, over 40 million Push Pops are sold every year worldwide. There is a wide range of Push Pop flavors still available, such as Strawberry, Raspberry, Cola, Cotton Candy, Cherry Watermelon, and more. While you may no longer be a kid asking your guardian for the fruity candy while shopping, take a second look at the candy aisle or the bottom shelves of the checkout area before you leave your local grocery store – you'll likely find the Push Pop Candy you once begged for hanging out on shelves.
The pushable candy of your childhood can still be found today
Push Pop Candy has been around longer than you might think. In fact, the interactive lollipops have been around since 1986. The debut of the Push Pop was an instant success, and it quickly became the most popular candy of the year. The original design had kids (or kids at heart) push the bottom of the candy to reveal the lollipop. But in the 1990s, Push Pop added a spring that allowed the candy to bounce forward as soon as it opened.
Another signature element of the Push Pop is a clip located on the side of the lid, which was designed to be hooked onto belt loops and keys for easy access whenever you wanted a quick taste of the lollipop candy. The original Push Pop Candy still adheres to this design, although you may not find the handy clips on other variations of the product.
In addition to the Push Pops you recall from childhood, you can also find updated versions of the classic like giant Push Pops, gummy versions of the fruity flavors, and even a Triple Power Push Pop that has three flavors spring-loaded into one. These products can be found at various grocery retailers as well as online.
You aren't seeing things, Push Pops did change their look
For those who enjoyed Push Pops as children during the 1990s and 2000s, you'll likely remember brightly colored tubes with bold text that reminded you which tasty fruit flavor you were about to enjoy. What you might not remember, however, are smiley faces on the caps. But when you search for Push Pops at your local store today, you'll likely notice that the candy is much more expressive than it used to be.
Back in 2022, Bazooka Candy Brands announced "Project Push Pop" as a way to encourage kids and parents to reuse their Push Pop containers after all the candy had been eaten. With a new look featuring big eyes and wide smiles, the candy tubes can be easily decorated and given new life on the toy shelf. According to the Push Pops website, Project Push Pop encourages kids to craft various costumes to turn their candy shells into pocket-sized friends.
The company also shares DIY upcycle uses demonstrating how to transform your Push Pop into a pencil sharpener, a tree ornament, and even a personalized bag handle. Project Push Pop may have begun in part due to concerns about candy packaging contributing to plastic waste. While Push Pops are fun, there is quite a bit of plastic used to encase your candy and spring it forward whenever you want a taste. This push for reusing your Push Pop container allows the plastic to have multiple uses and may extend its life before it heads to the trash bin.