The Best Falafel Starts With This Simple Step

What's not to love about falafel? Whether eaten on its own or tucked into a pita sandwich with hummus and crunchy vegetables, the Middle Eastern fried street food is savory, filling, and the perfect combination of creamy and crunchy. There's more than one way to make it, but each method starts with the same simple step: Soaked dried chickpeas.

While home cooks should always have canned chickpeas on hand for quick salads and crispy snacks, they're the last thing you want in your falafel. The time you save by opting for pre-cooked chickpeas will ultimately be for naught when your falafel turns out mushy and lacking in flavor. For the right taste and texture, it's essential to use dried chickpeas that have been soaked for up to 24 hours.

Not only are dried chickpeas free of the preservatives often found in canned chickpeas, but they also yield a creamier texture and richer flavor. Further, the starchiness of soaked raw chickpeas allows them to blend evenly with their fellow falafel ingredients in a food processor, eliminating the need for a binding ingredient like flour.