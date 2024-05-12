The Lobsters In Your Grocery Store Tank Aren't As Fresh As You Think

If you know a thing or two about the different lobster varieties, you're probably also aware that there's science behind why you shouldn't freeze live lobsters. But it might not be for the reasons you've heard — such as lobsters having some magical (and toxic) hormonal meltdown within their carapace immediately upon dying. If you need to, you can store live lobsters in the fridge for about 24-ish hours but never in the freezer or the meat becomes mushy, unpalatable, and hard to work with.

It's true that they do spoil quite quickly, but the idea that you must keep a lobster alive right up until the very moment of cooking is widely debated — and, honestly, a bit ghoulish. The confusion about live lobster handling and concerns about rapid spoiling are (of course) where the origins of the grocery store tank lie, something along the lines of it's imperative to preserve the life of the lobster to preserve the life of the customer.

Not only is this not entirely true, but some of the conditions lobsters are being maintained in could prove to be less than savory for their potential consumer. Algae, mold, physical mutilation — all of these things make for a pretty sad lobster, both in spirit and in flavor. But if you don't live on the coast of Maine, don't fret. There are online lobster sources that will ship you live lobsters in just about every corner of the country. Services like LobsterAnywhere are a great resource for locating and purchasing fresh lobster.