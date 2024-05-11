The Ordering Hack For A Way Better McDonald's Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
The McDonald's menu is packed with breakfast items, and one fan favorite that the chain recently brought back to select locations is their breakfast bagel egg sandwich. This tasty sammy features Applewood-smoked bacon, two slices of American cheese, and fluffy eggs piled between two halves of a toasted bagel.
Now, while that might have your mouth watering, it turns out that there could be a way to make it even better. A former McDonald's corporate chef suggested on TikTok that a better option is to ask for the scrambled eggs from the big breakfast in lieu of the folded eggs the sandwich typically comes with. He says this could be the key to an even tastier and fluffier meal.
Of course, he makes sure to mention that this could potentially come with an upcharge. So, if you want to try this McDonald's egg swap breakfast sandwich hack, be prepared to pay a bit extra. Plus, not all branches may honor this request. However, if your local haunt does, this could be the key to getting a more flavorful meal.
Why swap out the eggs in your sandwich
The reason it's such a good idea to swap out your eggs boils down to how they're prepared. The McDonald's bagel sandwich relies on a folded egg. If you're not sure what that is, it's essentially scrambled eggs that get pre-cooked and shaped into a folded square. Then, the company flash freezes them and packages them to send to the restaurants where they're heated on the grill.
On the other hand, the big breakfast comes with scrambled eggs. These are made fresh with liquid eggs. That gives them a richer, fresher, more buttery flavor. Plus, they're voluminous enough to fully fill out your bagel, leading to a satiating meal.
With that said, it's important to note that although the scrambled egg is made right there in the restaurant rather than just being pre-heated, it does get stored in the company's universal holding cabinet until it's ready to use. So, while it's certainly fresher and more flavorful, it's not necessarily made right before each order.
What about other egg options?
While the TikToker explains that the scrambled eggs are your best pick if you want tasty, fluffy, buttery eggs in your bagel sandwich, he also concedes that there's another option that's also an upgrade from the folded egg — the McDonald's round egg. The round egg is made by cracking an egg into an egg ring to get a uniform shape. The only downside to this is that it's not as big as the bagel, so not every bite of your sandwich is guaranteed to contain egg.
Another McDonald's breakfast egg type that you might be tempted to try swapping in is the sausage burrito variety. These eggs are also pre-cooked and flash-frozen, just like the folded egg, however, the benefit of this option is that it comes with veggies, sausage, and seasoning that could add an extra touch to your bagel and give it a different flavor profile. Basically, the sky's the limit when it comes to how you choose to upgrade your sandwich.