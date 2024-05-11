The Ordering Hack For A Way Better McDonald's Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

The McDonald's menu is packed with breakfast items, and one fan favorite that the chain recently brought back to select locations is their breakfast bagel egg sandwich. This tasty sammy features Applewood-smoked bacon, two slices of American cheese, and fluffy eggs piled between two halves of a toasted bagel.

Now, while that might have your mouth watering, it turns out that there could be a way to make it even better. A former McDonald's corporate chef suggested on TikTok that a better option is to ask for the scrambled eggs from the big breakfast in lieu of the folded eggs the sandwich typically comes with. He says this could be the key to an even tastier and fluffier meal.

Of course, he makes sure to mention that this could potentially come with an upcharge. So, if you want to try this McDonald's egg swap breakfast sandwich hack, be prepared to pay a bit extra. Plus, not all branches may honor this request. However, if your local haunt does, this could be the key to getting a more flavorful meal.