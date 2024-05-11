The Wendy's Egg Fact That'll Make You Feel Better About Your Order
Freshness appears to be a priority when it comes to many of Wendy's menu items. For instance, the reason for Wendy's iconic square hamburgers has to do with the freshness of its beef, as founder Dave Thomas wanted customers to take a gander at the fresh burger patty as they ate. The devotion to freshness also extends to the chain's breakfast items, particularly its eggs. According to the website, Wendy's is insistent on using "freshly-cracked, grade A" eggs in its breakfast items, which are fried on the grill prior to being added to sandwiches. Fresh ingredients typically mean tastier fare and can alleviate potential concerns about processed foods.
The use of fresh eggs might not seem like a big deal until you consider practices at other fast-food chains. As stated on the McDonald's website, only the Egg McMuffin and Sausage McMuffin With Egg are made with a fresh cracked egg. Other breakfast items use liquid eggs, which can be prepared at the restaurant at the time of order or pre-cooked, depending on the menu item. While customers surely appreciate Wendy's commitment to quality ingredients, they can also feel good about the restaurant's humane egg-sourcing practices.
Wendy's emphasizes animal welfare when it comes to egg sourcing
For consumers concerned about animal welfare, knowing the difference between cage-free, free-range, and other types of eggs is important for making conscientious decisions. It's equally important to understand where eggs are sourced from when visiting restaurants, and Wendy's is forthcoming about how the chain acquires its eggs. It should be noted that Wendy's does not source its eggs exclusively from cage-free suppliers (per the website). As of May 2024, only 6% of the chain's eggs served at American locations meet the cage-free designation. However, Wendy's states that it's making a continued effort to increase this percentage.
The chain has also taken steps to support the humane handling of chickens. For instance, the restaurant only works with suppliers who've been evaluated by auditors with certification from the Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization (PAACO). PAACO provides knowledge and training to auditors, who use their qualifications to review conditions at farms and plants. Auditing provides consumers with reassurance that their quick and tasty breakfast sandwich didn't come at the expense of animal welfare.
Wendy's offers many ways to enjoy its fresh eggs
It's taken some effort for Wendy's to get breakfast right. The chain attempted to launch a breakfast menu three separate times (1985, 2007, and 2012) before instituting a national breakfast menu in 2020. The effort appears to be largely successful, especially when considering how crowded the fast-food breakfast market is (as illustrated by this ranking of the best fast-food breakfast sandwiches).
Wendy's current breakfast menu just wouldn't be the same without its fresh-cracked eggs, and the ingredient makes an appearance on quite a few early morning items. Eggs can be combined with sausage or bacon, and are served in an English muffin, croissant, or biscuit. The restaurant even offers a breakfast version of its beloved Baconator, which includes eggs, sausage, bacon, and cheese on a premium bun. For those consumers who prioritize fresh ingredients and ethical sourcing of animal-based foods, Wendy's appears to be a suitable option when it comes to fast food.