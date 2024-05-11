The Wendy's Egg Fact That'll Make You Feel Better About Your Order

Freshness appears to be a priority when it comes to many of Wendy's menu items. For instance, the reason for Wendy's iconic square hamburgers has to do with the freshness of its beef, as founder Dave Thomas wanted customers to take a gander at the fresh burger patty as they ate. The devotion to freshness also extends to the chain's breakfast items, particularly its eggs. According to the website, Wendy's is insistent on using "freshly-cracked, grade A" eggs in its breakfast items, which are fried on the grill prior to being added to sandwiches. Fresh ingredients typically mean tastier fare and can alleviate potential concerns about processed foods.

The use of fresh eggs might not seem like a big deal until you consider practices at other fast-food chains. As stated on the McDonald's website, only the Egg McMuffin and Sausage McMuffin With Egg are made with a fresh cracked egg. Other breakfast items use liquid eggs, which can be prepared at the restaurant at the time of order or pre-cooked, depending on the menu item. While customers surely appreciate Wendy's commitment to quality ingredients, they can also feel good about the restaurant's humane egg-sourcing practices.