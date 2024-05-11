Make Your Canned Frosting Way Better With This Toasty Tip

Homemade frosting is easy enough to whip up at home, but sometimes a can of premade hits just right. It's convenient, keeps for a long time in the fridge, and saves you from busting out a mixer. As for the taste, however, store-bought frosting can be cloyingly sweet, which can overpower the baked goods you (presumably) went through the trouble of making from scratch. Luckily, the road to upgrading canned frosting is peppered with all sorts of hacks. One of our favorites? Try mixing in toasted sugar to add complexity and tame that sickly sweet flavor.

While it might sound counterintuitive to add sugar to something that's already overly sweet, toasted granulated sugar brings a whole new flavor profile to the table. As it spends time in the oven on low heat, it deepens in color and flavor, taking on warm, nutty, subtly caramelized notes.

What's more? That low and slow toasting process draws out much of the sugar's complex molecules, replacing them with simple molecules that are easier on the digestive system. So in addition to curbing the sweetness of store-bought frosting, toasted sugar might allow you to eat more frosted baked goods without getting a stomach ache. We'd call that a win-win.