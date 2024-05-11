The Snoop Dogg Burger King Employee Training Video You Had No Idea Existed

Since training videos don't normally feature celebrities, it might seem random for Snoop Dogg to appear in one. But according to Code and Theory, the company that produced the video, Burger King wanted to create a more engaging video for employees. "It was an untraditional approach, but employees are one of a brand's most valuable assets, and they are there in front of you," the company said in a statement (via Entrepreneur).

Some sources including Consumerist, The Rail, and USA Today speculate that it was about more than just creating something entertaining for employees to watch — that it was really an ad, and Burger King is the one who leaked the video to the public. If this speculation holds true, then Snoop Dogg's appearance was just another celebrity endorsement in a Burger King commercial.

Celebrity endorsements are something Burger King does all the time. For example, in 2021, Burger King highlighted its commitment to using "real" ingredients by using rapper Nelly's real name, Cornell Haynes Jr., in promotions for the Keep It Real Meals. The global burger chain has also invested in Super Bowl food commercials, with one featuring old footage of the late Andy Warhol eating a Burger King burger. So using Snoop Dogg's fame to promote Grilled Dogs seems consistent with the company's marketing strategies.