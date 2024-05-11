Upgrade Your Chicken Tacos With A Spice You Already Have

The beauty of using cinnamon in your chicken taco recipe is that it contributes spiciness, but not the mouth-burning kind. If you prefer mild flavors to the five-alarm sauces — or you want to be sure your meal has broad appeal when you're hosting guests — this is a great option. That said, cinnamon also complements a range of other spices, including elements that deliver heat, like chili powder or cayenne, so you can keep the kick if you want it.

There is also a range of cinnamons, which will offer different nuances. Experimenting with those varieties will help you find your spicy sweet spot, but "true cinnamon" (also known as Canela, Mexican, or Ceylon), is an ideal option for your tacos, as its softer flavors blend seamlessly into savory dishes.

Depending on the freshness and strength of your cinnamon and other elements in your dish, it's best to set out with less and add more to taste. When making chicken tacos, no matter which you choose to use, a good starting ratio is about ¼ to ½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon to 1 ½ pounds of chicken as part of a marinade, rub, or sauce.