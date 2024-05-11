How To Reuse Charcoal For Your Grill And Save Some Money

It's ideal — in theory — to cook with the finest ingredients using the best tools available, but it's not always easy in practice (and we all know the only difference between theory and practice is, well, practice.) Sure, you can get quick-lighting charcoal briquettes on the cheap, but who wants their burgers to taste like lighter fluid? Still, there's no getting around the fact that high-quality hardwood charcoal (either lump or briquettes) can be pretty pricey. Well, there's a way to have your cake and grill it, too (you know what we mean), by using premium charcoal and then reusing it. The condition of your brisket, as well as your bank account, will remain undiminished.

There are a couple of tricks to reusing charcoal — mostly having to do with preserving its quality and lighting it effectively — but these are small concessions to seeing hard-earned money going up in smoke. After all, of all the cooking methods (induction, electric elements, gas, et cetera), grilling is the least efficient while also the most flavorful. The trick to reusing charcoal effectively has much to do with when you're done grilling the first time.