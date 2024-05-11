The Discontinued Dr Pepper Flavor We're Probably Never Getting Back

If you're a fan of Dr Pepper, chances are it's either the original or diet kind that you typically drink. While the soda does come in flavors like cherry vanilla and cream soda, it isn't the variety that draws most customers to Dr Pepper, but more so its unique combination of 23 mysterious flavors. Back in 2006 however, Dr Pepper ventured outside of its traditional recipe and introduced a Berries & Cream flavor.

Berries & Cream Dr Pepper was marketed primarily for its raspberry flavor, as evidenced by the imagery of raspberries prominently featured in a 2006 commercial and on the cans themselves. It seemed as though Dr Pepper was setting up this flavor to be a permanent addition to its lineup, as a diet version of Berries & Cream Dr Pepper was released alongside the regular version. The soda even had its own tagline, "Get Berried in Cream," though it never became one of Dr Pepper's famous slogans, as the product ended up being pulled from shelves after only a few short months. Now the only place you can get a taste of this discontinued soda is at the soda shop in the Dr Pepper Museum.