The Five Guys Ordering Trick For A Secret Grilled Cheeseburger

Five Guys is no stranger to secret menu items and ordering hacks. Just consider the Five Guys hack that allows customers to get two burgers for the price of one. Fans of the beloved burger chain can also concoct their very own patty melt by getting crafty with the restaurant's grilled cheese sandwich. This trick involves ordering grilled cheese but requesting a burger patty with it, which is an option when ordering in-store and on the app.

While it might seem like the patty melt is just a cheeseburger with more steps, keep in mind that the Five Guys grilled cheese features a reverse bun (meaning that both ends of the bun are turned upside down, so the top is the portion that makes contact with the cheese and fillings). This creates a crunchier texture that nicely contrasts with the soft cheese and tender burger patty. The cost-savings are admittedly paltry, as the hacked patty melt is only ten cents less than the little cheeseburger at some locations. However, the patty melt has a unique appeal, especially when loaded with your favorite toppings.