Make Canned Refried Beans Way Better With This Briny Ingredient

Whether you're pairing them with an enchilada platter or stuffing them into burritos, refried beans are a staple food in Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine. Creamy, lush, and decadent, the only downside to this delicious bean dish is that it requires some elbow grease to prepare. Typically made from whole beans that have been cooked, mashed, and pan-fried with fat, scratch-made refried beans aren't as convenient as their canned counterparts. Sometimes, however, canned refried beans are stodgy, flavorless masses of legumes with a taste and appearance better suited for a pet than a person. Although it may sound uncommon, introducing pickle juice to canned refried beans gives them a new lease on life.

The acidity and tanginess of the pickle juice cuts through the heaviness of the beans, giving them a much-needed refreshing and uplifting edge. Similarly, the vinegar in pickle juice can tenderize and loosen up the concentrated brick of beans, facilitating a smoother and more spoonable texture. Not only does pickle brine improve the consistency of canned refried beans, but it can also enhance its flavor. The tangy, bright essence of pickle juice will add depth and complexity to a bland, gray-tasting batch of canned refried beans.

This zippy kitchen hack is as simple as introducing a dash of pickle juice to your canned refried beans while they cook until they've developed a more appealing texture. Because you can stir the beans continuously and manually distribute the brine throughout the beans, stove-top heating is preferred to microwaving.