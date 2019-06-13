Keurig Dr Pepper Names Mary Beth DeNooyer Chief Human Resources Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) today announced the appointment of Mary Beth DeNooyer to the position of Chief Human Resources Officer, effective July 8, 2019, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Gamgort. She will join the Company's Executive Leadership Team and lead KDP's global HR organization, including KDP business partner teams, talent management and development, talent acquisition, total rewards, HR operations, compliance and diversity and inclusion.

With nearly 25 years of human resources experience, DeNooyer was most recently Chief Human Resources Officer at Pinnacle Foods Inc., where she joined the Company in 2013 following its initial public offering. Prior to Pinnacle Foods, DeNooyer served as Chief Human Resources Officer for Hillshire Brands and, before then, held key HR roles at Sara Lee, The Pepsi Bottling Group and General Mills. DeNooyer holds a master's degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Drexel University.

Commenting on the announcement, Bob Gamgort stated, "I am excited to welcome Mary Beth to KDP. She has wide-ranging HR leadership experience in the CPG industry, including beverages and DSD operations, and she successfully led the HR organization at Pinnacle Foods during a time of rapid expansion fueled by acquisitions. She is an outstanding addition to the KDP leadership team."

DeNooyer succeeds Meg Newman, who made the decision last month to resign from KDP.

Investor Contacts:

Tyson Seely

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 781-418-3352 / tyson.seely@kdrp.com

Steve Alexander

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 972-673-6769 / steve.alexander@kdrp.com

Media Contact:

Katie Gilroy

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 781-418-3345 / katie.gilroy@kdrp.com

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains a highly competitive distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keurig-dr-pepper-names-mary-beth-denooyer-chief-human-resources-officer-300866824.html

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.