Icelandic Glacial Announces New Sustainability Initiative

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic Glacial, the naturally alkaline, super-premium spring water, today announced a multifaceted sustainability initiative that includes plastic reduction and new packaging innovation. By 2021, Icelandic Glacial plans to use 50% post-consumer recycled plastic (rPET) in their PET packaging and offer their still and sparkling varieties in aluminum cans. They will also introduce a new 3-liter packaging option for the refrigerator or counter along with a 20-liter packaging option for food service. These innovations mark a significant step for Icelandic Glacial in their continued efforts to minimize their environmental impact.

"Being the world's first bottled water to be certified carbon neutral for both product and company, sustainability is in our DNA," said Jon Olafsson, co-founder and chairman of Icelandic Glacial. "Accelerating our efforts by providing sustainable packaging options was the natural next step in our evolution as a company. We want to be at the forefront of sustainability."

"We have always been committed to finding sustainable packaging solutions that provide an option outside of PET for our consumers to enjoy Icelandic Glacial water," said Kristjan Olafsson, co-founder of Icelandic Glacial. "With this new initiative, we aim to further reduce the amount of plastic used across the entire line."

"We have a strong innovation pipeline that is dedicated to sustainability," said Reza Mirza, CEO of Icelandic Glacial. "We're excited to be able to offer our consumers more sustainable choices. We also encourage them to participate in the process by recycling PET bottles, as the plastic will be reused repeatedly in our rPET bottles."

Since 2007, Icelandic Glacial has been a leader in sustainability by using BPA-free recyclable packaging as well as running a completely sustainable operation fueled entirely by geothermal and hydroelectric power to fuel its production while maintaining a net-zero carbon footprint. Icelandic Glacial has worked closely with The CarbonNeutral® Company, a world-leading provider of carbon reduction solutions, to offset any carbon emissions by investing in renewable energy projects worldwide.

Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland's legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial is further distinguished as the world's first certified carbon-neutral natural spring bottled water for product and operation. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a net-zero carbon footprint.

