Holiday Menu, Merchandise and More Make a Merry Arrival at Dunkin' Donuts Today

Cookie-flavored donuts, classic coffees, special value offers and sensational stocking stuffers highlight a holiday lineup now available at Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwideGuests can enjoy Dunkin's Hot Chocolate for only $1.99 for a medium or larger sized cup; gift ideas include donut lip gloss and new Elf on the Shelf ornament

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays make their sweet return to Dunkin' Donuts restaurants today, as the company celebrates the season with cookie-flavored donuts, classic coffees, special value offers on favorite beverages, and sensational stocking stuffers such as donut lip gloss and a new Elf on the Shelf ornament. Available today through the end of the year at participating Dunkin' Donuts shops nationwide, the brand's host of holiday goodies includes:

Now through the end of the year, guests at Dunkin' Donuts restaurants can enjoy Dunkin's Hot Chocolate for only $1.99 for a medium or larger sized cup*. Dunkin' Donuts' signature Hot Chocolate, including new Almond Joy flavored Hot Chocolate available for a limited time, is perfect for the onset of cooler weather, and a delicious treat for a break any time during the busy holiday season. To enjoy the cozy milk chocolate taste of Dunkin' Donuts' Hot Chocolate at home, Dunkin' Donuts restaurants also offer Hot Cocoa K-Cup® pods.

For fun and affordable gifts to help anyone show their seasonal spirit Dunkin'-style, Dunkin' Donuts has a variety of limited-edition branded holiday ornaments, including one that is new for 2017 featuring the famous Elf on the Shelf keeping watch from inside a box of MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats. Two new Elf on the Shelf ornaments, one featuring a boy elf and one featuring a girl elf, are available for the suggested retail price of $9.99. Other available stocking stuffers include Donut Lip Gloss / Lip Balm, an Espresso Cup Candle Gift Pack, branded mugs, tumblers, gift baskets and more. All are available exclusively at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide.

No place like home for the holidays? Dunkin' Donuts' packaged coffee is now available at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide for the special price of three pounds for $19.99**.

A holiday trio of seasonal donuts, revealed earlier this month and available beginning today, highlights Dunkin's merry menu. The new Frosted Sugar Cookie Donut is a frosted donut with cookie dough flavored filling and topped with crumbled frosted sugar cookies, while the new Gingerbread Cookie Donut features a caramel frosted donut sprinkled with ginger snap cookie topping. Dunkin' Donuts also has the Snowflake Sprinkle Donut, a frosted donut with red icing and special snowflake sprinkles, and Snowflake Sprinkle MUNCHKINS, featuring the brand's chocolate glazed MUNCHKINS donut hole treats rolled in snowflake sprinkles.

For coffee lovers, Dunkin' Donuts has brought back Peppermint Mocha, combining cool peppermint and rich chocolate flavors, and Brown Sugar Cinnamon, bringing together the sweet taste of brown sugar and the flavor of cinnamon. Both flavors are available in Dunkin' Donuts' hot or iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos and Frozen Dunkin' Coffee. This holiday season, Dunkin' cups will once again feature a festive design and the simple word, "Joy" to convey the happiness and spirit of the season. This year's design incorporates seasonal graphic icons like snowflakes, peppermints, holly leaves and holiday trees to stir up the warm, nostalgic feelings associated with this special time of year.

*Any flavor except Vanilla Chai.

**Plus Applicable Taxes. Single bag or box of coffee at regular price.

