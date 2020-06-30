Geloso Beverage Group Announces 2019 Impact Hot Brand Award, Naming Them Hot Brand Award Winners For The Third Year In A Row

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Impact and Market Watch magazines showcase elite performing brands within respective categories for substantial sales and growth. Geloso was first awarded the Impact Hot Brand Award for the Clubtails brand, by M. Shanken Communications, in 2017. In the calendar year of both 2018, and now 2019, Geloso has been named the Impact Hot Brand Award winner for both the Clubtails and Johny Bootlegger brands.

Clubtails was launched in 2009 with two original malt beverage flavors, each offering 10% alcohol by volume. Clubtails has since expanded, featuring 13 cocktail favorites, including a newly released Fiesta Pack of Margaritas. This product has appealed to consumers who enjoy the traditional cocktail with higher alcohol content, while offering a spirit-like finish in the convenience of a can.

In 2019, Clubtails continued its success with a substantial increase throughout its marketing. The brand again posted double-digit growth and has maintained a 23%-55% annual growth rate since 2014. They currently produce 3 million plus cans per year.

Johny Bootlegger was introduced to select U.S. markets in 2006. Originally in two flavors, this 12% alcohol was an instant hit that combined a clean, crisp flavor. The brand has grown double digits over the past thirteen years and is now available nationally in 8 flavors.

Johny Bootlegger has experienced monumental growth over a 10-year period. Much like Clubtails, Johny Bootlegger has been successful in maintaining an annual double-digit growth, with a 10%-20% growth rate since 2015.

"As canned products continue to see success, we applaud the support from our team of growing distributors for both brands," said Paul Rene, Geloso's VP of U.S. Operations. He added, "Clubtails and Johny Bootlegger continue to shine as top flavored malt-beverage brands, and we are honored to once again be recognized by M. Shanken Communications, Impact and Marketwatch."

For information about Geloso Beverage Group products, or to learn about distribution and retail opportunities, visit www.gelosobeveragegroup.com. To find out where to purchase products, visit the store locator at www.clubtails.com or www.johnybootlegger.com.

About Geloso Beverage Group LLC

Geloso Beverage Group LLC, launched in 2002, exclusively serves the U.S. market and is based in Rochester, NY. It sells and distributes multiple flavored malt beverages including: Clubtails - Cocktail in a Can, Johny Bootlegger, Mad Bean Hard Iced Coffee, and Pepito.

