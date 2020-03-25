G FUEL And FaZe Clan Expand Eight-Year Partnership, Launch "FaZeberry" Hydration Flavor

NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, today announced it has expanded its partnership with the world's most popular esports organization, FaZe Clan . The two iconic brands will further collaborate across talent, content, retail distribution, apparel, and merchandise — starting with the launch of the new and highly-anticipated G FUEL Hydration flavor, "FaZeberry."

"FaZe Clan and G FUEL have one of the more storied partnerships in all of gaming," said FaZe Clan Chief Revenue Officer, Jeff Pabst. "Product development has been a key area of focus with numerous FaZe Clan x G FUEL-themed flavors that have been introduced over the past eight years. We are excited to partner in 2020 on the launch of FaZeberry G FUEL Hydration and bring the new flavor to our community of FaZe Clan fans."

FaZeberry G FUEL Hydration combines the juicy strawberry, blueberry, and pomegranate taste of G FUEL's beloved FaZeberry energy formula flavor with the focus, energy, and hydration benefits of G FUEL's Hydration line.

In particular, FaZeberry G FUEL Hydration is:

Enhanced with the amino acid L-Tyrosine to keep you focused

Fortified with vitamins C, E, B12, and B6 to help you stay on top of your game

Enhanced with electrolytes sodium, potassium, and magnesium to keep you hydrated and firing on all cylinders

Caffeine-free, sugar-free, and calorie-free

The expanded partnership between G FUEL and FaZe Clan also includes the following:

Building a cutting-edge "G FUEL Studio" in the new FaZe Clan house for gaming and content creation

Creating captivating long-form content with FaZe Clan members Apex, Rug, Ewok, Mongraal, Sway, Nate Hill , and a whole lot more

, and a whole lot more Release of G FUEL FaZeberry Cans in select Walmart, Sheetz, Speedway, Circle K, and other convenience store locations throughout the U.S.

"We're thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with FaZe Clan and celebrate our eight-year anniversary by launching FaZeberry G FUEL Hydration," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "Our millions of passionate gaming fans can finally enjoy the timeless taste of our FaZeberry flavor while also staying hydrated, laser-focused, and energized — all benefits that traditional sports drinks can't provide."

FaZeberry G FUEL Hydration is now available for sale in 30-serving tubs at gfuel.com . It is the fifth flavor in G FUEL's Hydration line, which also includes Peach Pineapple , Blue Rocket Pop , Dragon Fruit , and Strawberry Lemonade .

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 165,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 400 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of FaZe Clan, PewDiePie, KSI, Roman Atwood, Bethesda Game Studios, HYPEMAKER, and WWE.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan, the unmatched leader in competitive esports and pop-gaming entertainment, is known for its roster of 85 influential gaming personalities active across digital content and streaming platforms, including YouTube, Mixer, Twitch, Instagram and Twitter. Along with multi-award-winning pro-players and popular content creators, FaZe Clan's roster includes pro-athletes such as NBA star Ben Simmons, NFL star Juju Smith-Schuster, musicians Offset and Lil' Yachty. Also, FaZeClan fields seven competitive esports teams in Fortnite, FIFA, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six, Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe) and CS:GO with dozens of world championship trophies among them. Since its inception in 2010, FaZe Clan has established itself as the most followed and powerful gaming organization in history with over 215 million fans internationally across all social platforms. FaZe Clan holds an unrivaled position at the epicenter of esports and lifestyle revolution driving how the next generation consumes content, plays, and shops. FaZe Clan brings inspired brand collaborations through partnerships with Manchester City FC, Puma, Kappa, CLOT, and Champion to its fans, while simultaneously creating unique content with organizations, including G-Fuel, Nissan and Wix. Follow us @FaZeClan and @FaZeApparel.

