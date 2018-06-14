FOOD & WINE Heads to Aspen for 36th annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, June 15 - 17, 2018

Headliners for the weekend include: Anne Burrell, Alex Guarnaschelli, Tyler Florence, Stephanie Izard, Gabrielle Hamilton, Jacques and Claudine Pépin, Marcus Samuelsson, Curtis Stone, and Andrew Zimmern
ASPEN, Colo. and NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen is celebrating its 36th annual event this weekend, June 15 – 17, 2018, at 8,000 feet in Aspen, Colorado. The weekend, which takes place at various locations throughout downtown Aspen, is FOOD & WINE's signature event and brings to life what the editors are obsessed with at this moment. The full schedule of seminars for the three-day event is available online.
This will be the first FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen overseen by Editor-in-Chief Hunter Lewis, and will feature a cooking seminar with his former chef and longtime mentor Jonathan Waxman.
"For three days, we will bring a FOOD & WINE party to our home away from home in the stunning mountains of Colorado," says Lewis. "The most important festival of the year, the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen is truly in a class of its own when it comes to hospitality. We're thrilled to showcase incredible talent from the food, wine, beer, spirits, and travel industries and share with attendees the best new trends, ingredients, flavors, and techniques—plus a whole lot of high altitude fun."
The weekend includes more than 80 seminars, talks and tastings hosted by Hugh Acheson, Richard Blais, Anne Burrell, Justin Chapple, Rocco DiSpirito, Tyler Florence, Alex Guarnaschelli, Anthony Giglio, Gabrielle Hamilton, Ray Isle, Stephanie Izard, Ludo Lefebvre, Tim Love, Mark Oldman, Jacques and Claudine Pépin, Jordan Salcito, Marcus Samuelsson, Michael Solomonov, Curtis Stone, Ming Tsai, Jonathan Waxman, Dave Wondrich, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Andrew Zimmern.
New additions to the weekend include:
Additional highlights of the weekend include:
Tickets for the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen started at $1,600. The FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen proudly supports Grow for Good, benefiting Wholesome Wave Foundation, through ticket sales and additional events like the Celebrity Chef Charity 5K. Grow for Good, in its 11th year, is FOOD & WINE's national initiative dedicated to supporting local farms and encouraging sustainable agriculture.
2018 FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen sponsors include: American Express, Beef. It's What's For Dinner, Blue Moon, Delta Faucets, KitchenAid, Lexus, Patrón Tequila, S. Pellegrino/Acqua Panna, and Wines from Spain.
