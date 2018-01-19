Fadò Irish Pub is Drinking Irish Coffee to Support the St. Baldrick's Foundation

From Jan. 20-25, Fadò will donate $1 to support childhood cancer research for every Irish coffee sold

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On Jan. 20, Fadò Irish Pubs will kick off the fundraising season with a five-day campaign of drinking Irish coffee and raising awareness about the

St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants. From Jan. 20-25, for every Irish coffee sold, $1 will be donated to St. Baldrick's to fund the most promising childhood cancer research. In addition, during the same dates, if Fadò customers post a picture of their Irish coffee on Instagram with the hashtag #FuelACure2018, Fadò will donate another $1.

As St. Baldrick's signature head-shaving events are confirmed and shavees begin the rally for donations, Fadò, which hosts multiple St. Baldrick's head-shaving events throughout March, will use National Irish Coffee Day on Jan. 25, to highlight the start of the St. Patrick's Day season. Hundreds of volunteers will go bald at these events to stand in solidarity with kids with cancer and raise money for lifesaving research.

Last year, Fadó Irish Pubs celebrated a significant milestone of more than $10 million raised for the St. Baldrick's Foundation. For 16 years – since the first event in Chicago on St. Patrick's Day – Fadó Irish Pubs have organized more than 130 head-shaving events with more than 8,700 bald heads. The pubs hold a record within the Foundation among participating restaurants, having raised the most of any other chain involved.

For more information about Fadò, please visit www.fadoirishpub.com, or send media inquiries to Ellen Peacock at epeacock@fadoirishpub.com or 404-455-5940.

To learn more about St. Baldrick's, visit www.StBaldricks.org, and connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Vimeo.

About Fado Irish Pub

Fadó (pronounced fuh-doe) Irish Pub brings the great story and tradition of the Irish Pub into the 21st Century. Each pub is designed and constructed in Ireland and then shipped to the States. Fadó is distinguished by its bridge of the modern and traditional, genuine Irish hospitality, wonderfully crafted drinks, and a made-from-scratch menu. Fadò offers an incredible setting to watch European sports and is a favorite for both personal and corporate events. Fadó has been voted 'Best Of' by a number of local and national publications. Get more information by visiting the pub's website at www.fadoirishpub.com. Follow all the action on Facebook and on Instagram and Twitter @FadoIrishPub.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick's Foundation believes that kids are special and deserve to be treated that way. St. Baldrick's is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer by funding some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts who are working to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are – and that starts with funding research just for them. Join us at StBaldricks.org to help support the best cancer treatments for kids.

