Elegance Brands Inc. Announces A Closing Date Extension For Regulation A+ Offering Due To High Demand From Existing Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegance Brands Inc. (Elegance), a global beverage company that specializes in product innovation, has announced an extension to its closing date for its current Reg A+ offering following the overwhelming demand from existing investors to purchase additional shares. The financing will now be closing on February 28, 2020. Elegance will stop accepting subscriptions on February 28th and will close on all funded subscriptions on this day.

Since the initial offering, Elegance has rapidly raised capital from 8,000+ investors in the US and globally. The overwhelming interest has intensified following an exclusive launch event in Miami, during which current investors sampled Gorilla Hemp Energy Drink and Elegance Vodka, and viewed a commercial from the upcoming marketing strategy.

The Elegance team are currently finalizing the US market launch plans for Gorilla Hemp Energy Drink and Elegance Vodka and are poised to kick-off a disruptive go-to-market strategy starting with key markets in February 2020.

February is now the last opportunity to participate in this unparalleled offer as the deal is filling up quickly. Interested investors that have questions should contact Elegance via email at shares@investinelegance.com or call the investor hotline at +1 (310) 299-9584.

About Elegance Brands Inc.

Launched in 2017, Elegance Brands Inc. (Elegance) is a global beverage company that develops, markets and distributes products with a focus on innovation. Its flagship brands, Elegance Vodka and Gorilla Hemp Energy Drink, will launch in 2020 and be closely followed by a range of hemp and CBD infused beverages, plus super-premium spirits innovations. Elegance has manufacturing sites in the US and Australia, a long-term manufacturing agreement with Australian Boutique Spirits, and strong existing global distribution relationships, including with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in the US market. The company Headquarters is currently located in Beverly Hills, CA.

