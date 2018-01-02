  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  1. Home
  2. DRINK

Dunkin' Brands to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

From www.prnewswire.com by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.
Dunkin' Brands to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

DUNKIN' BRANDS, INC. LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/Dunkin' Brands, Inc.)

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of Dunkin' Donuts (DD) and Baskin-Robbins (BR), announced today that management will be presenting on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at the ICR XChange Conference in Orlando, Florida, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available at http://investor.dunkinbrands.com under the Events and Presentations tab, and will be archived in the same section for a period of 14 days.

About Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

With more than 20,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the third quarter 2017, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included more than 12,400 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants and more than 7,900 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunkin-brands-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conference-300576393.html

SOURCE Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

Continue reading at PR Newswire Drink