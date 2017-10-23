Dom Pérignon Launches 1 Hour On-Demand Delivery in San Francisco with Thirstie

SAN FRANCISCO and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dom Pérignon is expanding to San Francisco and Palo Alto 1-Hour on-demand delivery of its iconic Champagne directly via the brand's website www.domperignon.com.

Following the initial launch this summer in New York City and Miami, Dom Pérignon, in partnership with Thirstie, will offer a curated selection of its rare vintages to consumers on demand. Starting today consumers in San Francisco and Palo Alto will be able to go to domperignon.com on their phones and in just few clicks order their bottle of Dom Perignon, delivered in 1 hour immediately or at a scheduled time, and ready to enjoy. Dom Pérignon sales will be made via licensed independent San Francisco and Palo Alto retailers, Facilitated by third-party technology and delivery service Thirstie.

As Dom Pérignon continues to develop consumer-facing marketing initiatives, and after successfully testing the service in the test markets California and San Francisco, including Silicon Valley, are a clear next market for the brand. As Jorge Cosano, Vice-President of Dom Pérignon, explains "The Dom Pérignon consumer is one of the most discerning in the world, they are opinion leaders and early adopters who expect only the best of the best. We have been deliberate in carefully selecting each launch region in the interest of preserving the brand experience. California and San Francisco, including Palo Alto, is one of the most sophisticated markets, having the most savvy and discerning consumers who are at the forefront or both tech and wine. Offering our 1 Hour Delivery to them is the natural next step."

"The opportunity for Thirstie to help Dom Pérignon to directly connect with its consumer base, is all at once an awesome responsibility to the brand and the consumer. I am ecstatic that the initiative has been met with such resounding executional success in New York and Miami that the program is continuing to expand into San Francisco," remarked Devaraj Southworth, Co-founder and CEO of Thirstie.

In the spirit of innovation and to address evolving consumer buying behavior, Moët Hennessy USA continuously explores growth opportunities for its portfolio of luxury brands, in full compliance with all relevant Federal and state regulations for the sale of wine and spirits.

About Dom Pérignon

Dom Pérignon commitment to vintages is absolute. Each Dom Pérignon is a true act of creation, made from only the best grapes. The champagne's intensity is based in precision, so inviting, so mysterious. Each Vintage has three Plénitudes, and embodies the total faith in the creation and innovation that is constantly renewed by Chef de Cave Richard Geoffroy.

About Thirstie

Thirstie is an alcohol delivery service that procures wine, champagne, beer and spirits on demand, available on both iOS and Android. With a vast catalogue of the best brands in the market, consumers can order their favorite drink through direct mail, or if you're hosting a soirée this evening, Thirstie can stock your bar with everything you'll need in two hours or less. Expert advice, insights and recipes are also available in Thirstie's digital magazine.

Additionally, Thirstie offers a white label enterprise solution for brands to enable e-commerce. Powering transactions through a robust API and expansive retailer network, the platform also provides brands with transparency into all data, consumer insights analytics and ROI. For more information about Thirstie and where delivery is available, please visit www.Thirstie.com

