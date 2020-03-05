DEWAR'S® Launches The World's First Mezcal Cask Finished Scotch Whisky With DEWAR'S Ilegal Smooth

The Second Premium Double-Aged Blended Scotch Cask Finished Extension in DEWAR'S Innovation Series Debuts in US and Canada This April

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWAR'S® Scotch Whisky, the world's most awarded blended Scotch whisky, announces the unprecedented first-to-world launch of DEWAR'S Ilegal Smooth: DEWAR'S 8 year-old double-aged Blended Scotch whisky, finished in Ilegal Mezcal casks for a pleasant and unexpectedly sweet, smooth blend with a wisp of smoke. The second in a new cask-finished series of whiskies, DEWAR'S Ilegal Smooth aims to reflect the Scotch spirit's progressive new face and invite in new whisky appreciators through partnering with Ilegal, the leading artisanal mezcal in the US. This follows on from the successful debut of DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth last September and the ethos of bringing together two exciting cultures, this time with Scotland and Mexico.

"DEWAR'S is thrilled to launch this second in a series of double-aged cask finishes, which further pushes the boundaries of the whisky category in line with DEWAR'S commitment to innovation," says Brian Cox, Vice President, DEWAR'S, North America.

"We've been considering experimenting in the mezcal space for a while and are thrilled to partner with Ilegal for this exciting world first. It's a fortuitous collaboration as there are many parallels between Tommy Dewar, one of the DEWAR'S founders, and John Rexer, founder of Ilegal. They both have grit, wit and passion for creating something new on an ambitious scale – the very best ultra-premium, smooth spirits. DEWAR'S Ilegal Smooth pays homage to both of their successful legacies by dispelling myths about what's possible between whisky and mezcal and ultimately breaking new ground in both categories. The end product says it all," added Cox.

DEWAR'S Ilegal Smooth's 8-year-old mezcal cask finish offers brown spirit drinkers a refreshing alternative. "We've blended our signature recipe of up to 40 single malts and grain whiskies that have laid in casks for at least 8 years, double aged the blend to ensure our distinctive extra smooth DEWAR'S profile, and then finished in ex-Ilegal Mezcal casks, sourced from Oaxaca, Mexico, all fulfilled in our ageing warehouses in Glasgow," says Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender, DEWAR'S. "DEWAR'S Ilegal Smooth's unique flavor profile features subtle notes of caramel, sliced green pepper and a wisp of smoke – making it an ideal pairing for your next dinner party, or as a spirit to enjoy neat, on the rocks or in highball recipes," added Macleod.

"Many of the barrels utilized in aging mezcal are used whisky barrels. It's a nice shift to have our used Ilegal Mezcal barrels crossing borders to age whisky in Scotland. The finished product is delicious," says Founder of Ilegal Mezcal, John Rexer. Ilegal Mezcal is made in Oaxaca, Mexico by Oaxaqueños. The company is composed of Mexicans, Guatemalans, Mexican Americans, an El Salvadoran American, Venezuelans, an Ecuadorian, New Yorkers, Californians and a Philadelphian … people from an array of ethnicities and cultures. We live, work, and play across borders. This partnership between Ilegal and DEWAR'S is about sharing cultures and creating an opportunity for education around the mezcal category," added Rexer.

The Toasted Citrus Highball is the signature cocktail for DEWAR'S Ilegal Smooth 8-year-old mezcal cask. This is a twist on the classic highball, which Tommy Dewar pioneered.

DEWAR'S Ilegal Smooth 8-year-old mezcal cask finish will be available in a 750ml bottle with an SRP of $21.99. For more information on DEWAR'S Ilegal Smooth and the rest of DEWAR'S whisky products, please visit www.dewars.com or on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

DEWAR'S ILEGAL SMOOTH SIGNATURE SERVE: THE TOASTED CITRUS HIGHBALL

2 parts DEWAR'S Ilegal Smooth

1 part Pink grapefruit juice

2/3 part Fresh lemon juice

¼ part Honey water

4 parts Soda water

Glass:

Highball

Garnish:

Pink grapefruit slice

Method: Add all liquid ingredients (except soda) to chilled highball glass. Add cubed ice and soda and stir from bottom of glass, and garnish with pink grapefruit slice.

About DEWAR'S

Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR'S has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 15-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 18-Year-Old, DEWAR'S Double Double Series, DEWAR'S Caribbean Smooth and the exclusive DEWAR'S 25. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR'S oak marrying ageing process, which involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR'S the world's most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR'S brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka.

Founded more than 158 years ago, in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862, family-owned Bacardi currently employs nearly 7,000, operates more than 20 production facilities, including bottling, distilling and manufacturing sites in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow @BacardiLimited.

About Ilegal Mezcal

Ilegal is one of the leading artisanal mezcals in the world. It is from Oaxaca, Mexico and made with sustainable Espadín agave. It is smooth, approachable and ultra-premium. It is called Ilegal because the owner, John Rexer, used to smuggle mezcal from Mexico to Guatemala for his bar, Café No Sé. Everything Ilegal is full of heart and adventure, great stories and truth wilder than fiction.

