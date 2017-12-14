Coffee Beanery Announces Grand Opening of New Store in Plainsboro

Specialty Coffee Roaster, Coffee Beanery, Opens new store in Plainsboro, NJ

FLUSHING, Mich., Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee Beanery, the specialty coffee roaster based in Flushing, MI, is excited to announce the opening of its newest store last month, located at 103 Morgan Lane Plainsboro, NJ.

The café offers decadent specialty drinks such as their signature Café Carmel® as well as other delicious choices including Black and White Frappalatte® and Iced Fudge Ripple®. Other offerings include a vast variety of estate and SWP decaf coffees and over 40 flavored coffees, such as Caramel Pecan Pie and their famous house coffee, Beanery Blend®. A lineup of original Panini sandwiches includes tasty choices like Grown up Grilled Cheese and Turkey Cucumber Club.

The first 50 customers in line at 9AM on Monday, December 18th will have the opportunity to participate in a Mystery Gift Card Giveaway where they will receive an unmarked Coffee Beanery gift card in varying denominations from $1 to $100, with one person winning the $100 card. (Limit one per person and must be 18 years or older). In addition to the Mystery Gift Card Giveaway, the store is hosting 3 days of giveaways December 18-20th. See their Facebook page for events and times.

About Coffee Beanery:

Coffee Beanery opened its first stores in the United States in 1976, before the American public knew the term "specialty coffee." In the 40 years that have followed, Coffee Beanery continues to build its brand and franchise organization on the principles of time-tested and honored traditions and values. Exceptional coffee, a warm relaxing environment, and a corporate culture that embraces its franchisees with every opportunity to succeed exemplify these values. Today, Coffee Beanery has nearly 75 locations throughout the world with locations overseas and is recognized as an industry leader for its unique family business approach, corporate culture and commitment to quality.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coffee-beanery-announces-grand-opening-of-new-store-in-plainsboro-300571452.html

SOURCE Coffee Beanery