Can't Buy Me Love But I'll Take a Bottle of Loveblock Wine!

Many of my friends tease me about being a hopeless romantic and I'm fine with that. One of the many reasons that I adore chatting with winemakers is their tendency to share my full wine glass perspective on life - why do anything halfway? Love and Mother Nature are the most powerful forces on the planet and devoting one's life to winemaking requires an optimistic but strong spirit that can withstand Mother Nature's mercurial moods. Whether the harvest is magnificently perfect or heartbreakingly challenging, a winemaker maintains a loving, patient, and respectful bond with nature. Erica Crawford of Loveblock brings all of this and more to the beautiful wines that she and her winemaker husband, the renowned Kim Crawford, produce in New Zealand.

"We want to make the best wine we can, wine that speaks with the voice of naked terroir. To do this I hired the best winemaker I know." - Erica Crawford

Committed as partners in life and business, Erica and Kim also share a special connection with their vineyards, perched high on the hills overlooking Marlborough's Awatere Valley. The Crawfords purchased the untamed terrain in 2006 and as it was being cultivated, using organic and sustainable practices, Erica began to affectionately refer to it with the pet-name Loveblock.



“I am Erica’s husband and the winemaker here at Loveblock. Making wine is really the only thing I have ever done; I’ve been doing it for almost 30 years now." - Kim Crawford

image courtesy of Loveblock

For the Crawfords, winemaking is a labour of love and passion and their wine absolutely expresses this energy. Elegant without pretension, Loveblock wines are evocative reminders that real wine tells a story.



Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc 2017 ($21.99)

An elegantly restrained Sauvignon Blanc that is vibrant but not aggressively zingy. Beautifully balanced stone fruit, tropical, and herbal flavors are supported by refreshing acidity and mineral texture.



Loveblock Pinot Gris 2014 ($21.99)

And the fantastic flavor lingers on and on in this charming expression of Pinot Gris. Fresh but nuanced with an approachable complexity.

Loveblock Pinot Noir 2014 ($29.99)

New Zealand has become one of my favorite regions for Pinot Noir and Loveblock's is stellar. Fruit-forward but quite sultry with plenty of finesse.

To learn more about Loveblock, visit their website. Cheers!