Brooklyn Roasting Company Launches Coffee Education Guide at the New York Coffee Festival

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Roasting Company will introduce a novel approach to consumer coffee education and flavor exploration at this year's The New York Coffee Festival.

These new educational materials, called The Color of Coffee, will make it easy for coffee lovers to better understand the subtleties and signature characteristics of the coffee's origin.

"Take a sip with your eyes," says Jim Munson, CEO and founder of Brooklyn Roasting Company. "Rather than confusing want-to-be coffee connoisseurs with lofty lingo, Brooklyn Roasting Company has created a coffee flavor guide that anyone can understand at a glance. Ethiopian washed? One look at our educational key and you'll see swirls of citrusy yellow, suggesting lemon in the cup."

Attendees at the New York Coffee Festival will be able to taste three different coffees – a deep, full-bodied Sumatran, a bright winey Ethiopian, and a blend of the two.

This playful, yet still serious, approach to experiencing the world's most extraordinary coffees teaches a visual tasting vocabulary to describe the senses.

"Tasting coffee is harder than tasting beer or wine. It's all black and piping hot, so we've tried to help with that, in a fun way," says Munson.

The New York Coffee Festival is October 11-13 at the Metropolitan Pavilion.

About Brooklyn Roasting Company:

The Brooklyn Roasting Company buys, roasts and sells superb and sustainable coffees from the world's most renowned growing regions. Brooklyn Roasting Company favors certified coffees (Fair Trade, Rainforest Alliance, organic) and unique auction-lot coffees. All of our beans are locally roasted every day and expertly packaged in our state-of-the-art production facilities to maximize flavor and freshness. Brooklyn Roasting Company roasts coffees to satisfy the most discerning coffee drinkers and creative coffee thinkers anywhere on the planet. Visit our cafes in New York and in Japan. More about Brooklyn Roasting Company: www.brooklynroasting.com

