Brockmans Gin Introduces New Festive Winter Cocktails To Celebrate The Season In Style

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the festive season, Brockmans Gin, the gin like no other, is serving up a range of stylish, elegant and surprising gin cocktails. Each distinctly creative recipe draws out the blueberry and blackberry notes and the bittersweet Valencian orange peel and other exquisite botanicals that are present in the gin.

These newest cocktail recipes from Brockmans Gin all have warmth of color as well as depth of flavor, making them truly celebratory concoctions. They make full use of warm winter spices and seasonal ingredients.

Brockmans Burlesque - a wonderful wintery sip, with a refined and sophisticated complexity.

2 oz. Brockmans Gin

¾ oz. Dry Vermouth

1 ½ oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Hibiscus syrup

5 muddled blackberries

7 drops of Burlesque bitters

Muddle the blackberries in a shaker. Add all remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Double strain into a martini glass and garnish with a hibiscus plant outer leaf, a blackberry and thin plum slice on a wooden skewer or suitably dark edible flowers.

Brockmans Warm Winter Mull – winter's crowd-pleasing, wonderfully festive answer to sangria

5 oz. Brockmans Gin

1 bottle of Spanish Rioja

3 ½ oz. simple syrup

3 ½ oz. orange juice

1 sliced orange

1 handful fresh seasonal berries

6 cinnamon sticks (plus more spices such as star anise or cloves, if you like)

1 tsp. whole peppercorns (in a sachet)

Add all ingredients to a slow cooker and stir to combine. Heat on high for one hour. Reduce the temperature to low to keep it warm for up to 5 hours. If you don't have a slow cooker, simply place ingredients in a heavy-based casserole dish or saucepan, bring to the boil and simmer with the lid on leaving it on a very low heat for about 45 minutes. To serve, spoon into insulated glassware. Garnish with a few seasonal berries, a stick of cinnamon and a dehydrated or fresh orange or clementine slice. If you like warm, winter spices you can add 5-6 star anise and cloves.

Brockmans Six Bells - a festive celebration of fruitiness

2 oz. Brockmans

2 oz. Cream Sherry

1 tsp. red currant jelly

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a highball glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with a few seasonal berries, a sprig of fresh mint (if available) or a sprig of rosemary. To finish, sprinkle some ground cinnamon or mixed spice.

About Brockmans Gin

Brockmans Gin is a super-premium, new style gin, which can be enjoyed neat over ice. Distilled in traditional copper stills, Brockmans balances a unique combination of traditional gin aromas, citrus, coriander and top notes of blueberries and blackberries to provide a surprising new gin taste experience. Based in the United Kingdom, Brockmans is now available in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

